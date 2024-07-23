Published 10:51 IST, July 23rd 2024
Pune Techie Dies by Suicide Due to Manager's Harassment, Probe Begins
A 36-year-old IT Professional died by suicide by jumping into the Bopodi riverbed in Pune, following continuous harassment and humiliation from his manager.
An IT Professional in Pune Kills himself after constant harassment by his manager | Image: Pixabay/Rep Image
