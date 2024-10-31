sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ US Elections | Bomb Scare | Diwali | Iran vs Israel | India-Canada Row |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • 7th Pay Commission: Punjab Govt Announces 4% DA Hike for its Employees

Published 08:31 IST, October 31st 2024

7th Pay Commission: Punjab Govt Announces 4% DA Hike for its Employees

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann announced a hike of 4 percent in Dearness Allowance for government employees and matching Dearness Relief to pensioners

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Guide to Withdrawing Money from Your EPF Account Online
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann announced a hike of 4 percent in Dearness Allowance for government employees and matching Dearness Relief to pensioners | Image: Pixabay
Advertisement

08:31 IST, October 31st 2024