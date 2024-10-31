Published 08:31 IST, October 31st 2024
7th Pay Commission: Punjab Govt Announces 4% DA Hike for its Employees
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann announced a hike of 4 percent in Dearness Allowance for government employees and matching Dearness Relief to pensioners
Reported by: Digital Desk
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann announced a hike of 4 percent in Dearness Allowance for government employees and matching Dearness Relief to pensioners | Image: Pixabay
