Punjab Police Busts Weapon Smuggling Racket, Arrests 2 Associates of Canada-Based Terrorist
Punjab Police on Monday said it has busted an interstate weapon smuggling module with the arrest of two operatives of Canada-based terrorist Lakhbir Singh alias Landa.
