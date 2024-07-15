sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 14:43 IST, July 15th 2024

Punjab Police Busts Weapon Smuggling Racket, Arrests 2 Associates of Canada-Based Terrorist

Punjab Police on Monday said it has busted an interstate weapon smuggling module with the arrest of two operatives of Canada-based terrorist Lakhbir Singh alias Landa.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Punjab Police Busts Interstate Gang of Highway Robbers, 5 held
Punjab Police Busts Interstate Gang of Highway Robbers, 5 held | Image: Representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

14:43 IST, July 15th 2024