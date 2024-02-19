Advertisement

New Delhi: As tumultuous scenes unfolded with the arrest of a Republic Bangla journalist reporting on the incidents of violence and state government-inaction in the unrest-hit region of Sandeshkhali in West Bengal late Monday evening, support for Republic TV's fearless media coverage poured in from across the length and breadth of the country with the union ministers and state leaders alike calling the Mamata Banerjee-led administration's manhandling of the media persons – who've only been trying to deliver an honest and fearless coverage despite facing resistance from the state police officials – a “murder of the fourth pillar of democracy”.

For the uninitiated, the state police, who are believed to have been conducting their operations (that are rather driven by political agenda), at the behest of the chief minister, earlier this evening heckled R Bangla reporters, with one of them not even allowed to take the public transport, and made to stand for three to four hours in one place. In an attempt to silence the voice of Republic, the R Bangla reporter was then physically dragged without being served any notice, and later detained.

With the Republic TV refusing to back down, leaders nationwide have come forward in a sign of solidarity to voice their support for the Republic TV's fearless journalism. Here's what the leaders have to say:

"The attack on the media, the fourth pillar of democracy, is truly unfortunate. In West Bengal, where democracy appears to be faltering, the government's inefficiency is increasingly evident" – Union Minister Shantanu Thakur

Questioning whether the Bengal police was incapable [of arresting the actual accused] or if CM Mamata Banerjee was stopping them [police officials] from acting?', Union Minister Anurag Thakur quipped, “In a state where the Chief Minister herself is a woman”, new lows are being witnessed when it comes to protection of women.

“From media to women, everyone is unsafe in West Bengal”, the minister further said, adding that it is the right of the media to uncover the truth in front of us. "During the Covid-19 pandemic, it was media persons who carried their duty of spreading awareness.. I want to put it on record that journalists kept the people informed even during Covid", Thakur added.

On social media, people are calling it [Mamata Banerjee government “mughal sarkar”, the union minister further said, adding that "Sheikh Shah Jahan crossed all the limits".

“In such a distressing scenario, a reporter is being punished for simply reporting the truth. It couldn't be more unfortunate.. this is a mockery of the constitution" - Union Minister Anurag Thakur

Stressing that Mamata Banerjee communalises crime and blames others instead, senior Supreme Court Advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Mahesh Jethmalani told Republic TV, "So many people who have opposed the TMC's ideology have suffered just like you.”

Underlining that the demeanour by the Mamata-led administration was quiet anticipated, Jethmalani asserted, “The biggest fascist in this country today is Mamata Banerjee. It's a pattern of her behaviour. She subverts the law, and misuses the police. The entire state machinery works at her behest and follows her command.”

"This is a massive, inhuman and direct attack on the fourth pillar of Democracy" - Sukanta Majumdar



"Today, the West Bengal Police arrested R Bangla Reporter Santu Pan from Sandeshkhali for reporting on the atrocities being faced by the locals. This is a massive, inhuman and direct attack on the fourth pillar of Democracy", Bengal BJP President and Member of Parliament Sukanta Majumdar wrote in a post on social media platform 'X'.

Highlighting that no one is safe in West Bengal, the National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma said, "Even my family is worried about my safety when I am here”.

“Republic TV came forward and the rest [of the media] followed in the Sandeshkhali matter. That's why their reporter got arrested. It's quite serious” - NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma

BJP's Tushar Kanti Ghosh, meanwhile, said: “I strongly condemn the illegal arrest of Republic Bangla journalist Santu Pan by the Mamata Police”.



I strongly condemn the illegal arrest of Republic Bangla journalist Santu Pan by Mamata Police. They are trying to hide the truth of Sandeshkhali and how police is protecting the rapists like Sk. Shahjahan

#JusticeForSantuPan #MamataFearsSandeshkhaliTruth pic.twitter.com/40g8SaB4QQ — Tushar Kanti Ghosh (@TusharKantiBJP) February 19, 2024

Minister Shantanu Thakur, on the other hand, called the incident extremely unfortunate, saying, “The attack on the media, the fourth pillar of democracy, is truly unfortunate. In West Bengal, where democracy appears to be faltering, the government's inefficiency is increasingly evident.” He also sought action against the Mamata Banerjee-led government, while claiming that the police administration in West Bengal is partial.

The fourth pillar of democracy is in danger in West Bengal, former Rajasthan BJP President Satish Poonia wrote in a post on 'X'.

पश्चिम बंगाल में लोकतंत्र का चौथा स्तंभ खतरे में है; ममता सरकार की दमनकारी नीतियों के कारण वहां लोकतांत्रिक व्यवस्था चरमरा चुकी है। रिपब्लिक चैनल के रिपोर्टर को गिरफ्तार करना तानाशाही की पराकाष्ठा है, ऐसी सरकार को नैतिक रूप से पद पर रहने का कोई हक नहीं।@republic — Satish Poonia (@DrSatishPoonia) February 19, 2024

Extending his support to the Republic TV, Poonia said, "Due to the repressive policies of [the] Mamata government, the democratic system there has collapsed. Arresting the reporter of Republic Channel is the height of dictatorship, such a government has no moral right to remain in office".

Terming the arrest of Republic reporter, 'murder of democracy', Jammu and Kashmir BJP leader Nirmal Singh said, “It is a highly-condemnable act” as the journalist was reporting on exploitation and incidents of rape by TMC Leaders in Bengal.

Mamata, who claims to be advocating for the women's rights, is exposed now, Singh further said, adding, "It has been happening for so many years.. and she's been protecting all the gunda elements and rapists there".

