Published 12:44 IST, June 30th 2024

Rainy Sunday in Delhi: IMD Sounds Orange Alert for 3 Days, Several States to See Wet Spell

With the onset of the monsoon, Delhi and its adjoining areas are expected to witness heavy downpours as the IMD issued an orange alert in the region.

Reported by: Ronit Singh
Parts of Delhi-NCR region received spells of heavy rainfall on Friday morning
Rainy Sunday in Delhi: IMD Sounds Orange Alert for 3 Days, Several States to See Wet Spell | Image: PTI/ File
  • 2 min read
