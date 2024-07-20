Published 10:16 IST, July 20th 2024
Rajasthan: 14-Year-Old, Sold by Aunt, Seeks Help from Rajasthan Police
A 14-year-old girl turned up at a police station, with a two-month-old baby, and revealed crimes which began three years ago when she was sold by her aunt.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Since her complaint, three people, including the paternal aunt of the girl, have been arrested for allegedly trading the girl. | Image: PTI/Representational Image
10:10 IST, July 20th 2024