sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 10:16 IST, July 20th 2024

Rajasthan: 14-Year-Old, Sold by Aunt, Seeks Help from Rajasthan Police

A 14-year-old girl turned up at a police station, with a two-month-old baby, and revealed crimes which began three years ago when she was sold by her aunt.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Since her complaint, three people, including the paternal aunt of the girl, have been arrested for allegedly trading the girl, 11
Since her complaint, three people, including the paternal aunt of the girl, have been arrested for allegedly trading the girl. | Image: PTI/Representational Image
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

10:10 IST, July 20th 2024