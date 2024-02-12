Advertisement

JAIPUR, RAJASTHAN: Three nurses in Rajasthan who recently completed their PhD certification have been denied permission to use the ‘Dr’ title with their names by the state's medical and health department. Suresh Nawal, director (non-gazetted) medical and health department issued a letter on February 9, responding to the proposal by the three nurses to use the ‘Dr’ title which stated that the permission for the same had not been granted by the administrative department.

While the letter itself does not mention a reason for this refusal, an official from the department said that granting permission for the title use would have created confusion amongst people who may not be able to differentiate between actual doctors and PhD holders.

Advertisement

Rajasthan Nurses Association state president Narendra Singh Shekhawat said that the order has discouraged nursing staff, who go for research in their field which ultimately benefits the patients.

"The department has denied permission to nurses, who have done PhD, to use 'Dr' title. We will go to higher authorities in the government. Those with PhD want to use the 'Dr' title in their name. For this, changes in documents are required and to follow that procedure, permission of the government is necessary which has been denied," Shekhawat said.

Advertisement

"Allowing those with PhD to use 'Dr' title will only encourage the nurses to go for research and higher studies, which will benefit the patients," he added.

With inputs from PTI.