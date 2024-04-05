Advertisement

Jaipur: A 45-year-old man allegedly committed suicide after jumping into a well in Kotputli-Behror district over pressure from money lenders, police on Friday said. A note was recovered from the deceased, they said. The incident occurred in Harsora village on Thursday night when the man identified as Vijendra Yadav, a property dealer by profession, was reported missing by his family members who began searching for him, police said.

Yadav’s body was found in a well on Friday along with a note from his pocket stating that some people were mounting pressure on him for money due to which he took the extreme step, police said.

However, he did not name anyone in the note, they said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway, police said.