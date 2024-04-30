Updated April 29th, 2024 at 23:42 IST
Rajasthan: Transgender Person Raped, Thrashed in Neem Ka Thana District
A transgender person has been allegedly thrashed and raped in Rajasthan's Neem ka Thana district, police said on Monday.
Jaipur: A shocking incident came to light where a 35-year-old transgender person has been allegedly thrashed and raped in Rajasthan's Neem ka Thana district, police said on Monday.
The matter got highlighted when the police found the victim along a road in an area under the Srimadhopur police station.
Police said that a search has been launched to find the two people accused in connection with the incident.
The victim condition is critical and is undergoing treatment for injuries at a hospital, they said.
