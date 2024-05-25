 'Extremely Distressed by the Fire Mishap': PM Modi on Rajkot Fire | Republic World
Published 00:18 IST, May 26th 2024

'Extremely Distressed by the Fire Mishap': PM Modi on Rajkot Fire Tragedy That Killed 27

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has tweeted that he is “extremely distressed” after the fire tragedy that killed at least 27 people in Rajkot, Gujarat.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Shweta Parande
PM Modi tweeted that he is "extremely distressed" after the Rajkot Fire Tragedy.
PM Modi tweeted that he is "extremely distressed" after the Rajkot Fire Tragedy. | Image: File Photo
21:15 IST, May 25th 2024

