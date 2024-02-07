Updated January 18th, 2024 at 22:45 IST
Ram Mandir Consecration: Australia to Host World's Tallest 'Ram Mandir' - Know more
Perth, Australia, is set to become the proud home of the world's tallest Ram Statue, a colossal structure standing at an awe-inspiring 721 feet, read more
New Delhi: Perth, Australia, is set to become the proud home of the world's tallest ‘Ram Mandir’, a massive structure standing at an awe-inspiring 721 feet.
The ambitious project, to be initiated by the ShriRam Vedic and Cultural Trust, is not just a temple but a spiritual hub for cultural, and community building activities. With an estimated cost of ₹600 crore and sprawling across 150 acres, this monumental endeavor is set to redefine architectural grandeur.
Dr. Harendra Rana, the deputy head of the Trust, shared insights into the broader vision of the project. Going beyond the traditional temple concept, the International ShriRam Vedic And Cultural Union (ISVACU), overseeing the venture, envisions it as a cultural epicenter.
The temple complex is set to feature impressive elements of Vedic period creating a serene and enchanting environment.
In addition to the grandeur, the complex will host cultural spaces such as the Sita Rasoi restaurant, the Ramayana Sadan Library, and the Tulsidas Hall, enhancing the comprehensive design.
The holy place aims to celebrate the rich cultural heritage associated with the Ramayana and provide a platform for community engagement.
On the other end, Champat Rai, the general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, announced that the temple will be open for darshan from January 23, inviting devotees to witness the grandeur and spirituality of the Ram temple.
