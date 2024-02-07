English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 18th, 2024 at 22:45 IST

Ram Mandir Consecration: Australia to Host World's Tallest 'Ram Mandir' - Know more

Perth, Australia, is set to become the proud home of the world's tallest Ram Statue, a colossal structure standing at an awe-inspiring 721 feet, read more

Rishi Shukla
Perth, Australia Soon to Host World's Tallest Ram Temple at 721 feet
Perth, Australia Soon to Host World's Tallest Ram Temple at 721 feet | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Perth, Australia, is set to become the proud home of the world's tallest ‘Ram Mandir’, a massive structure standing at an awe-inspiring 721 feet. 

The ambitious project, to be initiated by the ShriRam Vedic and Cultural Trust, is not just a temple but a spiritual hub for cultural, and community building activities. With an estimated cost of ₹600 crore and sprawling across 150 acres, this monumental endeavor is set to redefine architectural grandeur.

Advertisement

Dr. Harendra Rana, the deputy head of the Trust, shared insights into the broader vision of the project. Going beyond the traditional temple concept, the International ShriRam Vedic And Cultural Union (ISVACU), overseeing the venture, envisions it as a cultural epicenter. 

The temple complex is set to feature impressive elements of Vedic period creating a serene and enchanting environment. 

Advertisement

In addition to the grandeur, the complex will host cultural spaces such as the Sita Rasoi restaurant, the Ramayana Sadan Library, and the Tulsidas Hall, enhancing the comprehensive design. 

The holy place aims to celebrate the rich cultural heritage associated with the Ramayana and provide a platform for community engagement.

Advertisement

On the other end, Champat Rai, the general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, announced that the temple will be open for darshan from January 23, inviting devotees to witness the grandeur and spirituality of the Ram temple.

 

 

Inputs: sources

Advertisement

Published January 18th, 2024 at 21:55 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Ram Mandir
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

2 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

2 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

2 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

4 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

4 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

4 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

9 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. US military helicopter goes missing, Marines ask for ‘help’

    World18 minutes ago

  2. Delhi Cops Unearth Visa Scam Targeting Indian, Nepali Citizens

    India News19 minutes ago

  3. Ali Wong's Ex-husband Files For Joint Custody Of Their Two Kids

    Entertainment29 minutes ago

  4. Abbas-Mustan Planning Humraaz 2 - Will Bobby Deol Return For The Sequel?

    Entertainment38 minutes ago

  5. Massive Fire Breaks Out at Residential Property in Srinagar

    India News38 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement