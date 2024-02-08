Updated January 15th, 2024 at 09:14 IST
Ram Mandir Interesting Facts: Did You Know Railways to Run 1,000+ Trains to Ayodhya
Pilgrims from various states, including Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai, can easily reach Ayodhya.
In anticipation of the grand inauguration of the newly constructed Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the Indian Railways have revealed an extensive plan for the devotees of Lord Ram. Commencing on January 19, over 1,000 trains will operate from various parts of India, connecting Ayodhya to the rest of the country.
The Ram Mandir will be open to everyone on January 23. Trains to Ayodhya will be connected from various states, like
Delhi
Maharashtra (Mumbai)
Tamil Nadu (Chennai)
Karnataka (Bangalore)
Maharashtra (Pune)
West Bengal (Kolkata)
Maharashtra (Nagpur)
Uttar Pradesh (Lucknow)
Kerala (Thiruvananthapuram)
Jammu and Kashmir (Jammu)
Ayodhya station is undergoing renovations. Special trains are set aside for groups of devotees of Shri Ram. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is ready to provide food services all day and night. Pilgrims can also take special rides on electric boats on the holy Saryu River. This will make their devotees feel even more special and memorable at Ayodhya.
