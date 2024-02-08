English
Updated January 15th, 2024 at 09:14 IST

Ram Mandir Interesting Facts: Did You Know Railways to Run 1,000+ Trains to Ayodhya

Pilgrims from various states, including Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai, can easily reach Ayodhya.

Navya Dubey
Trains to Ayodhya
Railways to run trains to Ayodhya from various states | Image:Republic
In anticipation of the grand inauguration of the newly constructed Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the Indian Railways have revealed an extensive plan for the devotees of Lord Ram. Commencing on January 19, over 1,000 trains will operate from various parts of India, connecting Ayodhya to the rest of the country. 

The Ram Mandir will be open to everyone on January 23. Trains to Ayodhya will be connected from various states, like 

Delhi 

Maharashtra (Mumbai) 

Tamil Nadu (Chennai) 

Karnataka (Bangalore) 

Maharashtra (Pune) 

West Bengal (Kolkata) 

Maharashtra (Nagpur) 

Uttar Pradesh (Lucknow) 

Kerala (Thiruvananthapuram) 

Jammu and Kashmir (Jammu) 

Ayodhya station is undergoing renovations. Special trains are set aside for groups of devotees of Shri Ram. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is ready to provide food services all day and night. Pilgrims can also take special rides on electric boats on the holy Saryu River. This will make their devotees feel even more special and memorable at Ayodhya. 

 

Published January 15th, 2024 at 09:11 IST

