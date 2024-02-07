Advertisement

As the highly anticipated Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Shri Ram Lalla begins, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has revealed an intriguing schedule of rituals for remaining three days - 19th, 20th, and 21st January.

The ceremonies will culminate in the historic Pran Pratishtha on January 22, led by esteemed dignitaries and in adherence to auspicious timings.

Ritual Schedule:

19th January (Morning): Aushadhadhivas, Kesaradhivas, Ghritadhivas

The day kicks off with Aushadhadhivas, focusing on medicinal herbs, followed by Kesaradhivas and Ghritadhivas, symbolizing purity and divine offerings.

19th January (Evening): Dhanyadhivas

Evening rituals continue with Dhanyadhivas, a celebration of grains, signifying prosperity and abundance.

20th January (Morning): Sharkaradhivas, Phaladhivas

The morning of the 20th emphasizes Sharkaradhivas, dedicated to sugar, and Phaladhivas, highlighting fruits and their significance.

20th January (Evening): Pushpadhivas

The evening's centerpiece, Pushpadhivas, revolves around flowers, representing the beauty and fragility of life.

21st January (Morning): Madhyadhivas

The morning of the 21st observes Madhyadhivas, centered on the middle part of the day and symbolizing balance and harmony.

21st January (Evening): Shaiyadhivas

The final evening ritual, Shaiyadhivas, revolves around the significance of a comfortable and serene resting place.

Pran Pratishtha Details:

The pinnacle of the ceremonies, the Pran Pratishtha program, is scheduled for January 22 during the auspicious Abhijit Muhurta of Paush Shukla Dwadashi at 12:20 pm.

Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid of Varanasi, a respected authority, has determined the auspicious timing.

General Secretary Champat Rai announced that the Pran Prathistha is expected to conclude by 1 p.m. on January 22.

Dignitaries Present:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, RSS head Mohan Bhagwat, Governor Anandi Ben Patel, Ram Janmabhoomi Trust President Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, and all trustees will be present in the sanctum sanctorum during the ceremonies.

The Trust emphasizes diverse representation, historical tribal inclusion, and a commitment to embracing traditions.

Acknowledging Artistry:

General Secretary Champat Rai acknowledged the exemplary work of sculptor Arun Yogiraj, praising his dedication and sacrifice during the crafting of the idol.

Temple Opening to the Public:

The doors of the newly inaugurated temple will open to the general public starting January 23.

As the nation eagerly awaits this historic event, the detailed schedule promises a celebration of tradition, diversity, and spiritual significance. Stay tuned for live updates on the Pran Pratishtha ceremony and its monumental moments.

Inputs: ANI