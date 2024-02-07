English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 19th, 2024 at 16:33 IST

Ram Mandir Interesting Facts: Rituals for 19th, 20th and 21st Jan - Details Inside

Countdown to pran pratishtha Prime Minister Modi and key dignitaries to grace the occasion, rituals details for remaining days here, read more

Rishi Shukla
Ram Mandir: Rituals for 19th, 20th, and 21st Jan - Detailed Schedule Inside
Ram Mandir: Rituals for 19th, 20th, and 21st Jan - Detailed Schedule Inside | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

As the highly anticipated Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Shri Ram Lalla begins, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has revealed an intriguing schedule of rituals for remaining three days - 19th, 20th, and 21st January. 

The ceremonies will culminate in the historic Pran Pratishtha on January 22, led by esteemed dignitaries and in adherence to auspicious timings.

Advertisement

Ritual Schedule: 

19th January (Morning): Aushadhadhivas, Kesaradhivas, Ghritadhivas

Advertisement
  • The day kicks off with Aushadhadhivas, focusing on medicinal herbs, followed by Kesaradhivas and Ghritadhivas, symbolizing purity and divine offerings.

19th January (Evening): Dhanyadhivas

Advertisement
  • Evening rituals continue with Dhanyadhivas, a celebration of grains, signifying prosperity and abundance.

20th January (Morning): Sharkaradhivas, Phaladhivas

Advertisement
  • The morning of the 20th emphasizes Sharkaradhivas, dedicated to sugar, and Phaladhivas, highlighting fruits and their significance.

20th January (Evening): Pushpadhivas

Advertisement
  • The evening's centerpiece, Pushpadhivas, revolves around flowers, representing the beauty and fragility of life.

21st January (Morning): Madhyadhivas

Advertisement
  • The morning of the 21st observes Madhyadhivas, centered on the middle part of the day and symbolizing balance and harmony.

21st January (Evening): Shaiyadhivas

Advertisement
  • The final evening ritual, Shaiyadhivas, revolves around the significance of a comfortable and serene resting place.

Pran Pratishtha Details:

Advertisement
  • The pinnacle of the ceremonies, the Pran Pratishtha program, is scheduled for January 22 during the auspicious Abhijit Muhurta of Paush Shukla Dwadashi at 12:20 pm.
  • Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid of Varanasi, a respected authority, has determined the auspicious timing.
  • General Secretary Champat Rai announced that the Pran Prathistha is expected to conclude by 1 p.m. on January 22.

Dignitaries Present:

Advertisement
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, RSS head Mohan Bhagwat, Governor Anandi Ben Patel, Ram Janmabhoomi Trust President Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, and all trustees will be present in the sanctum sanctorum during the ceremonies.
  • The Trust emphasizes diverse representation, historical tribal inclusion, and a commitment to embracing traditions.

Acknowledging Artistry:

Advertisement
  • General Secretary Champat Rai acknowledged the exemplary work of sculptor Arun Yogiraj, praising his dedication and sacrifice during the crafting of the idol.

Temple Opening to the Public:

Advertisement
  • The doors of the newly inaugurated temple will open to the general public starting January 23.

As the nation eagerly awaits this historic event, the detailed schedule promises a celebration of tradition, diversity, and spiritual significance. Stay tuned for live updates on the Pran Pratishtha ceremony and its monumental moments.

Advertisement

 

 

Inputs: ANI

Advertisement

Published January 19th, 2024 at 16:33 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Ram Mandir
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

an hour ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

an hour ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

an hour ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

3 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

3 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

3 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

8 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Blinken Arrives in Israel to Seal ‘Essential’ Hamas-Israel Truce Deal

    World14 minutes ago

  2. RBI monetary policy meet expected to be non-event: Emkay

    Economy News15 minutes ago

  3. Rose Day Rush: 251 roses sold per minute at peak

    Business News22 minutes ago

  4. Blinkit launches 'Single Mode' on Valentine's week

    Business News25 minutes ago

  5. Newborn's Body Found in Dustbin of Posh Noida Society; Probe Launched

    India News25 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement