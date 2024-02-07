Saffron flags dotted busy junctions and marketplaces in Madhya Pradesh along with a slew of religious functions being held across the state amid a call from Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to make the Ram Temple inauguration a historic one.

State unit Bharatiya Janata Party chief VD Sharma said his party would try to take 'karsevaks' (volunteers who took part in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement in the early 1990s) to Ayodhya for 'darshan'.

Speaking to reporters in Ujjain, CM Yadav said, "Two thousand years ago, Emperor Vikramaditya from Ujjain went to Ayodhya and built a Ram temple, which was later demolished by (Mughal emperor) Babar. By the order of the Supreme Court, the temple is being revived. In other words, being built afresh." "Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders will be in Ayodhya. We all should make this an unforgettable, historic event. It will be the holiest moment when Lord Ram enters the sanctum sanctorum. The MP government and people of the state have been preparing for this great event since January 16," Yadav said.