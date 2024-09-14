Published 15:49 IST, September 14th 2024
'Raped at Gunpoint': SIT's Chargesheet Against Prajwal Revanna Makes Disturbing Revelations
According to the charge sheet, Prajwal Revanna coerced the victim into wearing specific lingerie of his choice and demanded that she laugh during the assaults.
According to the charge sheet, Prajwal Revanna coerced the victim into wearing specific lingerie of his choice and demanded that she laugh during the assaults. | Image: PTI
