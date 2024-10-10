sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Noel Tata | Hurricane Milton | US Elections | Kolkata Rape-Murder Case | Middle East Conflict |

Published 20:44 IST, October 10th 2024

Ratan Tata - Carried to His Rest - Amid an Outpouring of Love

Ratan Tata, India's one of the most loved entrepreneur, industrialist, philanthropist, visionary, died at 86 in a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday.

Reported by: Himanshu Shekhar
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Ratan Tata
Nation bids a tearful goodbye to visionary, industrialist, philanthropist Ratan Tata, who died at 86. | Image: Republic TV
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

20:19 IST, October 10th 2024