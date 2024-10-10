Published 20:17 IST, October 10th 2024
Ratan Tata vs Cyrus Mistry: A Clash of Ethics at Tata Sons | Throwback
Ratan Tata's death, 2 years after former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry's passing, marks the end of a controversial chapter in the Tata Group's history.
Image: File
