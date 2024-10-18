sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Ekta Kapoor | Kalyan Banerjee | India-China Pact | BRICS Summit | US Elections | Cyclone Dana | Middle-East Conflict |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Republic Bharat Summit Concludes with National Leaders Advocating ‘Rashtra Sarvopari’ Vision
LIVE-BLOG

Published 19:55 IST, October 19th 2024

Republic Bharat Summit Concludes with National Leaders Advocating ‘Rashtra Sarvopari’ Vision

The Republic Bharat Summit concluded with prominent leaders such as Smriti Irani, Piyush Goyal, Anurag Thakur, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat among several other newsmakers addressing key national issues. Discussions focused on governance, nationalism, and India's development, all under the theme of "Nation First" (Rashtra Sarvopari).

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share