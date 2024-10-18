LIVE-BLOG
Published 19:55 IST, October 19th 2024
Republic Bharat Summit Concludes with National Leaders Advocating ‘Rashtra Sarvopari’ Vision
The Republic Bharat Summit concluded with prominent leaders such as Smriti Irani, Piyush Goyal, Anurag Thakur, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat among several other newsmakers addressing key national issues. Discussions focused on governance, nationalism, and India's development, all under the theme of "Nation First" (Rashtra Sarvopari).
- India News
- 13 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk