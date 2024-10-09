Published 12:34 IST, October 9th 2024
Blood Stain, DNA Samples: CBI Lists Evidence Against Sanjay Roy in RG Kar Horror Chargesheet
The CBI has listed 11 pieces of evidence, such as reports of DNA and blood samples, in its charge sheet to hold arrested Sanjay Roy in the RG Kar rape case.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
CBI cites blood stain, DNA report of accused civic volunteer among 11 evidence | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
11:40 IST, October 9th 2024