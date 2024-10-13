sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Air India Bomb Scare | Security Threat For Trump | Baba Siddique Murder | RG Kar Horror | Middle East Conflict |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • RG Kar Horror: IMA Announces 24-Hr Nationwide Hunger Strike on Oct 15 in Support of Kolkata Doctors

Published 13:36 IST, October 13th 2024

RG Kar Horror: IMA Announces 24-Hr Nationwide Hunger Strike on Oct 15 in Support of Kolkata Doctors

IMA will organize a fast on 15th October on Tuesday in solidarity with the doctors who are currently holding fast unto death in protest against RG Kar Horror

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Doctors Fast Unto Death
IMA will organize a fast on 15th October on Tuesday in solidarity with the doctors who are currently holding fast unto death in protest against RG Kar Horror | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

13:36 IST, October 13th 2024