RG Kar Horror: IMA Announces 24-Hr Nationwide Hunger Strike on Oct 15 in Support of Kolkata Doctors
IMA will organize a fast on 15th October on Tuesday in solidarity with the doctors who are currently holding fast unto death in protest against RG Kar Horror
Reported by: Digital Desk
IMA will organize a fast on 15th October on Tuesday in solidarity with the doctors who are currently holding fast unto death in protest against RG Kar Horror | Image: PTI
