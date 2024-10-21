sb.scorecardresearch
  • Rs 14 lakh MD, Other Suspected Drugs of Over 400 kg Seized in Gujarat; 1 Held

Published 11:48 IST, October 21st 2024

Rs 14 lakh MD, Other Suspected Drugs of Over 400 kg Seized in Gujarat; 1 Held

In the raids, conducted jointly by the district SOG and Surat police, 141 gm of methamphetamine drug valued at Rs 14.10 lakh was also seized from the factory.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Drug case
Police have seized MD contraband valued at Rs 14 lakh and other suspected drugs of 427 kg from a factory in Ankleshwar industrial area in Gujarat | Image: Freepik
  • 2 min read
