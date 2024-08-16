Published 12:20 IST, August 16th 2024
Sandip Ghosh, Ex-Principal of RG Kar, Seeks Police Protection Amid Controversy
The uproar over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College has intensified scrutiny of its ex-Principal Dr. Sandip Ghosh.
- India News
- 4 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Dr Sandip Ghosh appointed as Principal of Calcutta National Medical College | Image: Dr Sandip Ghosh
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
12:20 IST, August 16th 2024