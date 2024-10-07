sb.scorecardresearch
Published 15:40 IST, October 7th 2024

Sanjeev Sanyal Accepts Chancellorship of Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics

Sanjeev Sanyal, a member of Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, on Sunday said he has accepted the Chancellorship of Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics (GIPE) Pune.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Sanjeev Sanyal
Sanjeev Sanyal Accepts Chancellorship of Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics | Image: Republic
