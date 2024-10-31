sb.scorecardresearch
Published 18:20 IST, October 31st 2024

Sardar Patel's Contribution in Integrating over 560 Princely States was 'Immense': Haryana CM

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday said that Sardar Patel's contribution in integrating more than 560 princely states was immense.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
