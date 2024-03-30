Updated March 30th, 2024 at 15:52 IST
SLP in SC Against Allahabad HC’s Move Declaring UP Board of Madarsa Education Act ‘Unconstitutional’
A SLP has been moved in the Supreme Court of India challenging the March 22 verdict of Allahabad High Court declaring the UP Madarsa Act 'unconstitutional'.
New Delhi: A Special Leave Petition (SLP) has been moved in the Supreme Court of India challenging the March 22 verdict of Allahabad High Court declaring the 'UP Board of Madarsa Education Act 2004' as unconstitutional.
Earlier on Friday, the Allahabad High Court announced that the Uttar Pradesh Board of Madarsa Education Act, 2004 "unconstitutional" and violative of the principle of secularism. The court asked the state government to accommodate current students in the formal schooling system.
Published March 30th, 2024 at 15:52 IST
