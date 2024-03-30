×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 30th, 2024 at 15:52 IST

SLP in SC Against Allahabad HC’s Move Declaring UP Board of Madarsa Education Act ‘Unconstitutional’

A SLP has been moved in the Supreme Court of India challenging the March 22 verdict of Allahabad High Court declaring the UP Madarsa Act 'unconstitutional'.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Madhya Pradesh High Court grants divorce to man for cruelty after wife employs tutoring tactics to misguide daughter.
SLP in SC Against Allahabad HC’s Move Declaring UP Board of Madarsa Education Act ‘Unconstitutional’ | Image:Unsplash representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: A Special Leave Petition (SLP) has been moved in the Supreme Court of India challenging the March 22 verdict of Allahabad High Court declaring the 'UP Board of Madarsa Education Act 2004' as unconstitutional. 

Earlier on Friday, the Allahabad High Court announced that the Uttar Pradesh Board of Madarsa Education Act, 2004 "unconstitutional" and violative of the principle of secularism. The court asked the state government to accommodate current students in the formal schooling system. 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published March 30th, 2024 at 15:52 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Lemon Granita

Refreshing Desserts

2 minutes ago
Fish

Protein-Rich Foods

3 minutes ago
Greater Noida Student Commits Suicide

Noida Shocker

7 minutes ago
Peacelily Plant

Plants To Remove Dust

7 minutes ago
BAN vs SL: Bangladesh's DRS decision

Worst DRS of the decade?

8 minutes ago
Vishing attacks on rise

DoT advisory on mobiles

10 minutes ago
Preity Zinta

Preity Looks Pretty

10 minutes ago
Punjab Farmers Fear Wheat Crop Damage Due To Unseasonal Showers

Punjab Farmers Fear Wheat

11 minutes ago
YUVA

Yuva Box Office Day 1

11 minutes ago
Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson

Paul vs Tyson new rules

11 minutes ago
Huawei Luxeed S7

Huawei on Luxeed S7

12 minutes ago
Neha Bhasin

Neha Stuns In Denims

14 minutes ago
Mannara Chopra

Mannara Celebrates B'day

15 minutes ago
Police officers standing guard outside the Peruvian President's house during the raid on Saturday.

Peru Prez House Raid

16 minutes ago
Breaking: Several hostages held in Dutch town of Ede evacuated

Hostages Dutch Town Ede

16 minutes ago
Government hikes wheat MSP

Punjab farmer woes

17 minutes ago
Netflix

Netflix big bet

26 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Modi, Amit Shah Among 40 Star Campaigners of BJP in Karnataka

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

27 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BTech Graduate from Jodhpur Held for Stealing Laptops From PGs in B'luru

    India News8 hours ago

  2. Elderly Woman Touches Pilot's Feet On A Flight To Ayodhya, Video Viral

    India News8 hours ago

  3. Woman Asks Blinkit To Deliver Cricketer Shubman Gill To Her Address

    India News9 hours ago

  4. 'We hope to change the record,' says Punjab Kings Bowling Coach

    Sports 17 hours ago

  5. New York Strikers Set for an action packed calendar year

    Sports 17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo