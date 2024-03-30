SLP in SC Against Allahabad HC’s Move Declaring UP Board of Madarsa Education Act ‘Unconstitutional’ | Image: Unsplash representative

Advertisement

New Delhi: A Special Leave Petition (SLP) has been moved in the Supreme Court of India challenging the March 22 verdict of Allahabad High Court declaring the 'UP Board of Madarsa Education Act 2004' as unconstitutional.

Earlier on Friday, the Allahabad High Court announced that the Uttar Pradesh Board of Madarsa Education Act, 2004 "unconstitutional" and violative of the principle of secularism. The court asked the state government to accommodate current students in the formal schooling system.

Advertisement