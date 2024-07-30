sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Kerala Landslides | US Polls | Howrah-Mumbai Train Accident | Paris Olympics | Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy |

Published 21:44 IST, July 30th 2024

Money Laundering Case: SC Grants Bail to NCP Leader Nawab Malik on Medical Grounds

A bench of justices Bela M Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma took note of the submissions of a counsel, appearing for the former Maharashtra minister, that he was suffering from various ailments.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Nawab Malik
SC grants bail to NCP leader Nawab Malik on medical grounds | Image: ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

21:44 IST, July 30th 2024