Published 21:44 IST, July 30th 2024
Money Laundering Case: SC Grants Bail to NCP Leader Nawab Malik on Medical Grounds
A bench of justices Bela M Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma took note of the submissions of a counsel, appearing for the former Maharashtra minister, that he was suffering from various ailments.
- India News
2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Digital Desk
SC grants bail to NCP leader Nawab Malik on medical grounds | Image: ANI
