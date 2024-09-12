Published 00:34 IST, September 13th 2024
Exclusive/ Secularism Has Become A Disease In this Country: Senior Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani | Exclusive
Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani said that anything which is associated with Hindus in this country becomes non-secular.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Mahesh Jethmalani has said that anything related to Hindu is this country becomes non-secular | Image: Republic
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
00:28 IST, September 13th 2024