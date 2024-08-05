sb.scorecardresearch
Published 14:01 IST, August 5th 2024

Security Forces Arrests Two Suspected Terrorists in Pulwama

Security forces have arrested two suspected terrorists from Awantipora area of Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Monday

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Jammu and Kashmir police
14:01 IST, August 5th 2024