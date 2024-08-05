Published 14:01 IST, August 5th 2024
Security Forces Arrests Two Suspected Terrorists in Pulwama
Security forces have arrested two suspected terrorists from Awantipora area of Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Monday
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Security forces have arrested two suspected terrorists from Awantipora area of Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Monday | Image: PTI/ Representational
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
14:01 IST, August 5th 2024