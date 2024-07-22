Published 09:22 IST, July 22nd 2024
Terrorist Attack Army Camp in J&K's Rajouri, Firing Underway
A major terror attack occurred at an Army picket in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri early Monday morning at 4 AM, when terrorists opened fire on an Army post
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district | Image: PTI/ Representational
