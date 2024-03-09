×

Updated March 9th, 2024 at 16:52 IST

Sela Tunnel in Arunachal: Everything You Need to Know About World’s Longest Bi-Lane Project

Sela Tunnel is poised to become the world's longest bi-lane tunnel at an elevation exceeding 13,000 feet.

Reported by: Isha Bhandari
Sela Tunnel is poised to become the world's longest bi-lane tunnel at an elevation exceeding 13,000 feet.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday made a significant stride in enhancing connectivity and infrastructure in Andhra Pradesh. As part of his day-long visit PM Modi inaugurated the Sela Tunnel. The tunnel, constructed at a cost of ₹ 825 crore, connects Tezpur to Tawang, near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China. Sela Tunnel is poised to become the world's longest bi-lane tunnel at an elevation exceeding 13,000 feet. This monumental engineering feat, executed by the Border Road Organisation (BRO), is set to revolutionize connectivity in the challenging terrain of the Balipara-Chariduar-Tawang Road. 

Sela Tunnel promises seamless passage even in adverse conditions 

The Sela Tunnel project encompasses two tunnels and a link road, with Tunnel 1 stretching 980 meters and Tunnel 2 comprising twin tubes spanning 1,555 meters. The latter includes one bi-lane tube for traffic and another designated for emergency services, ensuring seamless passage even in adverse conditions.

Since its foundation stone was laid by Prime Minister Modi on February 9, 2019, the Sela Tunnel project has been a testament to relentless effort, requiring over 90 lakh man-hours and the dedication of approximately 650 workers and laborers daily for the past five years. 

Sela Tunnel’s construction demanded substantial resources, including 71,000 metric tonnes of cement, 5,000 metric tonnes of steel, and 800 metric tonnes of explosives.

The Sela Tunnel incorporates state-of-the-art features such as jet fan ventilation, firefighting equipment, and SCADA-controlled monitoring, underscoring its commitment to safety and operational efficiency. Positioned 400 meters below the Sela Pass, this tunnel offers a critical lifeline, particularly during the harsh winter season, facilitating swift movement of troops, weaponry, and machinery along the Sino-India border.

Published March 9th, 2024 at 16:52 IST

