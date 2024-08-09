Published 21:24 IST, August 9th 2024
'Semi-nude, Injury Mark On Body, Spects Broken': Mother Of Kolkata Doc Found Dead Alleges Murder
“She was semi-nude and had injury marks. Her specs were broken. My daughter was a good person. She has been murdered," mother of Kolkata doctor found dead said.
'Semi-nude, Injury Mark On Body, Spects Broken': Mother Of Kolkata Doc Found Dead Alleges Murder | Image: Republic / ANI
20:41 IST, August 9th 2024