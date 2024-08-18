sb.scorecardresearch
  • 'Send Rakhis To Your Siblings in India': Blinkit To Take Int'l Orders From Abroad Till August 19

Published 12:23 IST, August 18th 2024

'Send Rakhis To Your Siblings in India': Blinkit To Take Int'l Orders From Abroad Till August 19

Until August 19, customers living abroad can place orders on Blinkit to send rakhis, traditional sweets, and other items to their siblings living in India.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
'Send Rakhi To Your Siblings in India': Blinkit To Take Int'l Orders From Abroad Till August 19
'Send Rakhi To Your Siblings in India': Blinkit To Take Int'l Orders From Abroad Till August 19 | Image: freepik
12:05 IST, August 18th 2024