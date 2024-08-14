sb.scorecardresearch
  Separating Facts from Fiction: Educing RSS's Contribution to Freedom struggle

Published 16:28 IST, August 14th 2024

Separating Facts from Fiction: Educing RSS’s Contribution to Freedom struggle

The role of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (henceforth Sangh) in India's struggle for independence has been a subject of intense debate and scrutiny.

Reported by: Prashant Barthwal
RSS
The role of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (henceforth Sangh) in India's struggle for independence has been a subject of intense debate and scrutiny | Image: PTI
