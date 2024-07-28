Published 19:41 IST, July 28th 2024
Seven-Time MLA Mata Prasad Pandey is SP's Pick for UP Assembly LoP
Pandey will replace SP president Akhilesh Yadav, who resigned as MLA from Karhal seat in Mainpuri district after he was elected to the Lok Sabha from Kannauj.
Pandey, 82, will replace SP president Akhilesh Yadav, who resigned as MLA from Karhal seat in Mainpuri district after he was elected to the Lok Sabha from Kannauj. | Image: Facebook
