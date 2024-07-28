sb.scorecardresearch
Published 19:41 IST, July 28th 2024

Seven-Time MLA Mata Prasad Pandey is SP's Pick for UP Assembly LoP

Pandey will replace SP president Akhilesh Yadav, who resigned as MLA from Karhal seat in Mainpuri district after he was elected to the Lok Sabha from Kannauj.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Pandey, 82, will replace SP president Akhilesh Yadav, who resigned as MLA from Karhal seat in Mainpuri district after he was elected to the Lok Sabha from Kannauj. | Image: Facebook
