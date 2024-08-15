sb.scorecardresearch
Published 17:05 IST, August 15th 2024

RG Kar Hospital A Centre of Porn-Sex-Drug Racket? Kolkata Doctor's Rape-Murder Case Turns Murkier

As the CBI takes over the probe in the Kolkata doctor's rape and murder horror, the BJP has alleged that a sex racket was going on in the RG Kar Hospital.

Kolkata doctor rape murder
People protest after trainee doctor rape-murdered in Kolkata hospital. | Image: PTI
17:05 IST, August 15th 2024