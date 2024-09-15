Published 15:05 IST, September 15th 2024
Share Live Location on Whatsapp, Stay on Call With Cops: Hry Police's New Drive for Women's Safety
Haryana Police has launched an initiative under its Emergency Response Support System, allowing women travelling alone to be in touch with them in real time
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Hry police's new drive for women's safety | Image: PTI/ Representational
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
15:05 IST, September 15th 2024