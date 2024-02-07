English
Updated February 1st, 2024 at 12:59 IST

'Shivling' Uprooted From Temple: Lord Shiva Temple Desecrated in MP's Bamori, Protests Continue

An FIR has been registered against five-six unidentified persons and a probe is on into the incident.

Apoorva Shukla
Shiv Temple desecrated in Madhya Pradesh
Shiv Temple desecrated in Madhya Pradesh | Image: Republic
Guna: A temple of Lord Shiva has been desecrated allegedly by unidentified persons in Bamori town of Madhya Pradesh's Guna district in the intervening night of Wednesday-Thursday. The miscreants also uprooted the 'Shivling' from the temple and threw it outside, said the Police. 

The temple is situated on the outskirts of Bamori town. Locals staged a road blockade in the town, located about 40 km from the district headquarters. Enraged over the incident, the locals staged a 'chakka jam' (road blockade) on the main square of the town and demanded immediate arrest of the culprits. 

Some five-six people allegedly desecrated the temple in the night. When the locals came to know about the incident, they informed the local police. 

Heavy security has been deployed in the area to maintain peace, Bamori police station in-charge Arvind Gaud said. An FIR has been registered against five-six unidentified persons and a probe is on into the incident, he added. 

Published February 1st, 2024 at 12:49 IST

