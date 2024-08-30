sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Muck in Mollywood | Gujarat Rains | MUDA Scam | Paralympics 2024 | Israel-Hamas | US Elections | #JusticeforAbhaya |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Shocking Mumbai Video Shows Audi Owner Smash Ola Driver To Ground Over Minor Car Sideswipe

Published 14:35 IST, August 30th 2024

Shocking Mumbai Video Shows Audi Owner Smash Ola Driver To Ground Over Minor Car Sideswipe

Police have filed an FIR against a couple, for allegedly assaulting a 24-year-old Ola driver in Mumbai's Ghatkopar

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Police have filed an FIR against a couple, for allegedly assaulting a 24-year-old Ola driver in Mumbai's Ghatkopar
Police have filed an FIR against a couple, for allegedly assaulting a 24-year-old Ola driver in Mumbai's Ghatkopar | Image: Screengrab
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

13:43 IST, August 30th 2024