sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 12:32 IST, July 23rd 2024

Sitharaman Announces Focus on Social Justice Through Saturation Approach

For achieving social justice comprehensively, the saturation approach of covering all eligible people through various programmes, including those for education

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Union Budget 2024
Union Budget 2024 LIVE: Nirmala Sitharman set to make history with 7th consecutive Budget | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

12:32 IST, July 23rd 2024