Published 11:39 IST, October 8th 2024
Sopore, Rafiabad, Uri, Baramulla, Gulmarg Election Result 2024 LIVE: Aijaz Guroo trailing in Sopore
Sopore, Rafiabad, Uri, Baramulla, Gulmarg Election Result Live: Republic World brings to you the latest updates from the constituencies of Jammu & Kashmir.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Isha Bhandari
Sopore, Rafiabad, Uri, Baramulla, Gulmarg Election Result 2024 LIVE: Counting to Begin at 8 AM | Image: Republic
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
06:21 IST, October 8th 2024