sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Manipur Attacks | Georgia High School Shooting | Emergency Row | IC 814 | Paralympics 2024 | #JusticeforAbhaya | Muck in Mollywood |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Akhilesh Accuses BJP of 'Moving Bulldozer' on Martyr's Memorial, UP Minister Denies

Published 15:26 IST, September 4th 2024

Akhilesh Accuses BJP of 'Moving Bulldozer' on Martyr's Memorial, UP Minister Denies

Tourism and Culture Minister Jayveer Singh said the allegations levelled by the SP leaders were "baseless" and "devoid of any fact".

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
bulldozer action
Tourism and Culture Minister Jayveer Singh said the allegations levelled by the SP leaders were "baseless" and "devoid of any fact". | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

15:26 IST, September 4th 2024