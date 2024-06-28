Published 21:53 IST, June 28th 2024
Special Cell Nabs Sharp Shooter Involved in Sensational Murder at Delhi's Burger King
The Special Cell unit of the Delhi Police has solved the sensational murder at West Delhi’s Burger King by arresting a desperate sharp shooter from Rohini.
Special Cell nabs sharp shooter involved in murder at Delhi's Burger King outlet
