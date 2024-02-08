English
Updated January 17th, 2024 at 12:43 IST

'Do Not Panic': SpiceJet Offers MASSIVE Compensation to Flyer Stuck in Toilet For an Hour

SpiceJet passenger, who got stuck in the toilet of Mumbai-Bengaluru flight is being provided with a full refund of the fare.

Digital Desk
SpiceJet
A passenger aboard a SpiceJet flight from Mumbai to Bengaluru got stuck inside the aircraft lavatory for almost 100 minutes | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: SpiceJet has offered a full refund to a passenger stuck in the Mumbai-Bengaluru plane toilet for nearly an hour due to the door lock malfunction. The airline also expressed regret and apologised for the inconvenience caused to the passenger. "On 16 January, a passenger unfortunately got stuck inside the lavatory for about an hour on SpiceJet flight operating from Mumbai to Bengaluru, while the aircraft was airborne due to a malfunction in the door lock," the airline said in a statement.

It added, "passenger is being provided a full refund of the fare.."  The airline crew also wrote a note for the passenger on a piece of paper and passed it under the toilet door. "Sir we tried our best to open the door. However, we could not open it. Do not panic. We are landing in few minutes. So please close the commode and sit on it and secure yourself. As soon as the main door is open engineer will come. Do not panic," read the handwritten note, which has now gone viral on social media. 

SpiceJet Passenger Stuck in Toilet: What Had Happened?

Following the take-off of the Mumbai-Bengaluru flight at 2 am on Tuesday, a passenger sitting in the 14th row went to the toilet and got stuck inside during the entire flight for over an hour due to a malfunctioning lock.

Upon the flight's arrival at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, an engineer was rushed to address the malfunctioning lavatory door, which was successfully opened with the help of the engineering team.

A spokesperson of the airline confirmed the incident and in a statement said, “On 16 January, a passenger unfortunately got stuck inside the lavatory for about an hour on SpiceJet flight operating from Mumbai to Bengaluru, while the aircraft was airborne due to a malfunction in the door lock. Throughout the journey, our crew provided assistance and guidance to the passengers. Upon arrival, an engineer opened the lavatory door, and the passenger received immediate medical support.”

Published January 17th, 2024 at 12:43 IST

