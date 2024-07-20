sb.scorecardresearch
Published 23:15 IST, July 20th 2024

Stalin Forms Panel of Party Leaders to Revamp DMK's Work Ahead of 2026 Assembly Polls

Nearly two years ahead of the Assembly election in 2026, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday constituted a committee comprising senior DMK leaders and youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin to recommend changes to the party organisation in order to face the polls.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin
Image: PTI
  1 min read
