  • Student Hangs Self After Teacher Files Rape Complaint Against Him In Indore

Published 18:19 IST, August 7th 2024

Student Hangs Self After Teacher Files Rape Complaint Against Him In Indore

A 19-year-old student allegedly committed suicide in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore city hours after a woman teacher lodged a rape complaint against him to the police.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Officer commits suicide by disguising herself as a woman
19-year-old student hangs self to death after woman teacher lodges rape complaint against him | Image: PTI
