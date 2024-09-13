sb.scorecardresearch
  'CBI Should Dispel Notion of Being Caged Parrot': Justice Bhuyan on Kejriwal's Bail Plea

Published 13:23 IST, September 13th 2024

'CBI Should Dispel Notion of Being Caged Parrot': Justice Bhuyan on Kejriwal's Bail Plea

Observing that the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal by the CBI was unjustified, Supreme Court judge Ujjal Bhuyan on Friday came down heavily on the premier agency

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Image: ANI/PTI
