Supreme Court Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Twisha Sharma Dowry Death Case; CJI Surya Kant Bench To Hear On May 25

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognisance of the alleged dowry death of Twisha Sharma, registering a case titled ‘In Re Alleged Institutional Bias and Procedural Discrepancies in the Unnatural Death of a Young Woman at a Matrimonial Home’. The Top Court's decision comes amid growing public scrutiny over the investigation and judicial handling of the case.

The matter is now listed before a Bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, which will consider the case on Monday. The apex court’s intervention signalled the gravity with which the judiciary is viewing concerns around institutional lapses and procedural gaps in probes involving matrimonial deaths.

The case has remained in national focus for weeks, with Republic TV running a continuous campaign seeking justice for the victim, Twisha Sharma. The Republic Media Network’s coverage has outlined alleged delays and inconsistencies in the probe, amplifying calls for accountability.

Apex Court Steps In Amidst Alleged Bias And Lapses

The SC registered a suo motu case ‘In Re Alleged Institutional Bias and Procedural Discrepancies in the Unnatural Death of a Young Woman at a Matrimonial Home’. The title of the proceedings itself reflected the Court’s concern about systemic issues that may have affected the investigation into Twisha’s death at her matrimonial home.

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A Bench led by CJI Surya Kant will consider the matter on Monday. The listing before the Chief Justice’s Bench explained the institutional priority being accorded to the case, which has triggered concerns on how dowry-related deaths are investigated and prosecuted across the country.

The legal observers noted that suo motu cognisance in such matters is rare and typically follows either larger public concern or apparent judicial inconsistencies that warrant the Supreme Court’s direct oversight.

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The Supreme Court’s intervention followed sustained media attention, with Republic TV’s continuous campaign for justice to the victim in the Twisha Sharma death case keeping the matter in public discourse. The network has aired a series of reports questioning the pace of the investigation and demanding transparency from the concerned authorities.

The campaign segments have featured interviews with legal experts, women’s rights activists, and family members, pressing for a time-bound and impartial probe.

The Supreme Court, by framing the suo motu case around ‘institutional bias and procedural discrepancies’, has broadened the scope beyond one incident to examine systemic practices. The outcome could influence the police and lower courts handle evidence, witness protection, and timelines in similar cases.