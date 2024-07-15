Published 21:01 IST, July 15th 2024
Tamil Nadu: Annamalai Demands White Paper on Medical Admissions Pre and Post NEET
Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai on Monday reiterated his demand that the Tamil Nadu government issue a white paper on medical admissions pre and post NEET
Annamalai demands white paper on medical admissions pre and post NEET | Image: PTI/file
21:01 IST, July 15th 2024