Published 21:01 IST, July 15th 2024

Tamil Nadu: Annamalai Demands White Paper on Medical Admissions Pre and Post NEET

Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai on Monday reiterated his demand that the Tamil Nadu government issue a white paper on medical admissions pre and post NEET

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Annamalai demands white paper on medical admissions pre and post NEET
Annamalai demands white paper on medical admissions pre and post NEET | Image: PTI/file
  • 2 min read
21:01 IST, July 15th 2024