Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay Meets PM Modi in Maiden Delhi Visit, Raises NEET, Cauvery, and Defense Projects

In a significant development for southern politics, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief C Joseph Vijay met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday. This marks the very first official meeting between the two leaders since the newly formed government took charge in Tamil Nadu.

The Prime Minister’s Office confirmed the interaction on social media, posting on X:

"Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru @actorvijay met Prime Minister @narendramodi today."

Key Issues Discussed with PM Modi

During their half-hour discussion, Chief Minister Vijay brought forward several critical issues regarding federal rights, defence projects, education, and pending state funds. According to an official release from the Tamil Nadu government, the discussions focused on the following key areas:

Defence Projects: Vijay highlighted that major defence initiatives, including the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) and the Combat Airborne Systems (CABS) projects, are already underway in Tamil Nadu through DRDO-linked organisations. He urged the Prime Minister to set up the main Combat Airborne Systems facility within the state to build on this momentum.

The Cauvery Water Dispute: The Chief Minister pressed for the swift implementation of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal's order regarding the Cauvery Management Board. He noted that delays from the Union government are directly hurting local farmers and residents who depend on the river.

NEET Exemption: On education, Vijay revived Tamil Nadu’s persistent demand for an exemption from the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). He pointed out that although the state Assembly has passed relevant legislation twice, the Centre has yet to grant approval. Vijay argued that the centralized exam disproportionately disadvantages students from rural and lower-income backgrounds.

Linguistic Rights and Federalism: The Chief Minister raised concerns over the National Education Policy and what he characterized as the imposition of Hindi, stating that it directly impacts Tamil linguistic rights.

Fishermen Safety & State Funds: Vijay requested strong diplomatic intervention to permanently stop the arrest of Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy. Additionally, he sought the immediate release of delayed central funds and approvals for pending state welfare schemes.

Advertisement

A Packed Delhi Itinerary and Key Political Meetings

This trip is Vijay’s inaugural official visit to New Delhi since successfully proving his majority in the state assembly on May 13. His government secured the crucial trust vote with legislative backing from the Congress, CPI, CPI(M), VCK, and IUML.

Beyond his meeting with the Prime Minister, Vijay’s Delhi schedule points to active engagement across the political spectrum. According to reports from ANI, the Chief Minister is slated to meet with Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Advertisement

According to sources, the high-profile meeting lasted for about 30 minutes. Upon arriving in the national capital, Vijay visited the Tamil Nadu House, where he was received with a formal guard of honour.

Furthermore, a high-stakes meeting with top Congress leadership, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Mallikarjun Kharge, is scheduled at 10 Janpath. Demonstrating the alignment between the allies, welcoming posters featuring both Rahul Gandhi and Vijay were spotted outside the 10 Janpath residence ahead of the talks. Leaders from Left parties and the Indian Union Muslim League are also expected to visit the Chief Minister at Tamil Nadu House.

TVK’s Swift Ascent and Shifting Political Dynamics

Vijay’s visit to the capital comes on the heels of an extraordinary political transformation in Tamil Nadu. His party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, shook up the state's traditional political landscape by emerging as the single largest force in the recent Assembly elections, capturing 108 seats.