Published 09:41 IST, October 27th 2024
Preparations Underway in Tamil Nadu For Vijay-Led TVK's First State-Level Conference
Preparations are underway in Villupuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of actor turned politician led Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's first-ever state-level conference
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Preparations are underway in Villupuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of actor turned politician led Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's first-ever state-level conference | Image: ANI
Advertisement
09:41 IST, October 27th 2024