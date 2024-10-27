sb.scorecardresearch
Published 09:41 IST, October 27th 2024

Preparations Underway in Tamil Nadu For Vijay-Led TVK's First State-Level Conference

Preparations are underway in Villupuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of actor turned politician led Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's first-ever state-level conference

Reported by: Digital Desk
Actor Vijay LAUNCHES party symbol
Preparations are underway in Villupuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of actor turned politician led Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's first-ever state-level conference | Image: ANI
